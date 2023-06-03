Odisha train accident: TN govt calls off Karunanidhi centenary celebrations

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)-led by DMK, which had planned several public programmes scheduled for this evening, has reschuled the programmes.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has deputed two ministers -- Udayanidhi Stalin and S.S. Sivasankar along with three IAS officers -- to reach Odisha and coordinate with the Railway officials on further action.



The Ministers and officials will leave Chennai by the 9.50 a.m flight to Odisha.