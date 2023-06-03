Odisha train crash: Railways say anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha, which will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, officials said on Saturday.



The commissioner of railway safety works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and investigates all such accidents.



"A M Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.



The national transporter has also said anti-train collision system "Kavach" was not available on the route.