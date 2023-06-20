On the right side of history: 3 Bengal teachers combat distortion of past

At a time when the BJP-ruled central government in India is being accused of rewriting history and appropriating 'facts' in the service of the Hindu nationalist agenda, three women historians and academics from West Bengal have come together to author children’s books on the "real history" of topics such as the Partition, citizenship, language politics in the post-colonial period.

Part of a project initiated in 2022 and helmed by the Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata (ISDK), with funding from the German political foundation Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung (RLS), the books by Anwesha Sengupta, Debarati Bagchi and Tista Das are written from a holistic critical perspective to underscore the diversity and plurality of the nation.

Three books have been published so far under the project 'Revisiting the Craft of History Writing for Children'. The series of books — called Itihashe Hatekhori ('first dabbles in history') — was originally published in Bengali, and later translated into English and Assamese.

The three books are:

Deshbhag (Partition) by Anwesha Sengupta

Desher Bhasha (Languages of the Land) by Debarati Bagchi

Desher Manush (People of the Land) by Tista Das

The illustrations have been done by Ranjit and Sirajuddaulah Chitrakar, patachitra artists from West Bengal’s Pingla village.