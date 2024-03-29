Once more, roadblocks to contain protests—this time I.N.D.I.A.’s

Multiple layers of barricades have been set up and a large number of police personnel deployed on roads leading to the BJP headquarters in view of opposition INDIA bloc's protest on Friday, 29 March against the arrest of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Besides police personnel, those of paramilitary forces have also been stationed at many places in Central Delhi, including on the DDU Marg and around the ITO area.

Kejriwal, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, was arrested by the agency on 21 March in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, 28 March had said members of the bloc will demonstrate against Kejriwal's arrest as well as on the electoral bonds issue at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.