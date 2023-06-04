'Our family is devastated': 3 brothers lose lives in Odisha train accident

Three brothers from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, who were travelling to Tamil Nadu in search of work, lost their lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, officials said.

Haran Gayen (40), Nishikant Gayen (35) and Dibakar Gayen (32), residents of Charanikhali village in Basanti Uttar, usually lived in the southern state most time of the year and did menial jobs there.

They came home a few days back, and were going back to Tamil Nadu this time in the Coromandel Express in search of work as farm labourers.