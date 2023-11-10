Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Overnight rain led to a rapid improvement in Delhi's air quality on Friday morning and cleared the haze that had been lingering for over 10 days.

Delhi's AQI stood at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 408 at 7 am on Friday and 460 at 11 pm on Thursday. The air quality is expected to improve further due to wind speed favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The air quality index (AQI) at any given time is the average of readings taken in the last 24 hours.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD said. The Met department data showed most of the areas in Delhi recorded light rain.

Light to moderate rainfall also occurred in Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted a marginal improvement in air quality just ahead of Diwali owing to favourable meteorological conditions, including light rain.

IMD officials had also said a change in the wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India will help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning.