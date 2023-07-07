Panchayat polls: Fears of violent past haunts Nandigram

"Before the poll process started, there were incidents of violence. However, since the announcement of poll dates, the area has been quite peaceful. We hope whoever wins the election ensures permanent peace," Manoj Das, a villager, said.

Purba Medinipur Zilla Parishad, under which Nandigram falls, has been a pocket borough of the TMC since 2008 when it first snatched the district from the Left Front. Since then, there has been no looking back for the party.

The Trinamool Congress won the 2013 and 2018 rural polls in the area with massive margins, with the last being mainly uncontested.

In the two blocks of Nandigram, the TMC has decided to put up new faces in 80 per cent of seats leading to a protest by veterans who chose to contest as independents.

Swadesh Adhikari, a veteran of the anti-land acquisition movement and a former TMC leader who had switched to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, feels that the fight in Nandigram is more between TMC nominees and its rebels than between the ruling party and the BJP.

"The violence during the anti-land acquisition stir was different from that during the panchayat elections as the previous one revolved around a mass movement, but now, it has come down to political turf war with communal polarisation playing a key role," Adhikari, who is contesting as a BJP candidate, said.