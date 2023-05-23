Permitting farmhouses in green zones will destroy Goa's wealth: TMC

"Environment portfolio and Town and Country Planning had been given to two different persons, so there are necessary checks and balances. "But here checks and balances have happened... (to see) everybody is getting what they need to get. We demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervene and scrap this proposed amendment," he said.



D'Mello also sought clarification from TCP and the environment minister over the issue. "Nothing will be left if the government goes ahead with these amendments, hence it should be scrapped" he said.



"This is being done to cater to the demands of wealthy outsiders through the construction of larger farmhouses by the amendments being brought in. The proposed amendments fail to serve the best interests of the people of Goa, and the TCP department must understand that land can be utilized for purposes other than construction. Goa TMC strongly objects to the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, as it would lead to a significant reduction in available land for farming activities, resulting in the loss of crucial biodiversity and posing long-term environmental challenges," he said.