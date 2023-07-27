PM knows his ideology has burned Manipur: Rahul takes jibe at his silence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Manipur violence, saying that he knows that his ideology has "burned" the northeastern state.

He also hit out at the RSS and the BJP accusing them of only wanting to grab power without bothering about the pain and sufferings of the people.

While addressing the Indian Youth Congress’s (IYC) National Youth Convention titled ‘Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad’ via video conferencing in Bengaluru from Kerala, the former Lok Sabha MP said, “All of you have seen what has happened in Manipur and what is happening there. And you will be surprised that the Prime Minister has not said a word about Manipur.”