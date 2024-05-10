PM Modi worried after 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Hitting out at the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 10 May said Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah are "worried" after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and they started abusing the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference, Kharge said to the BJP leaders, instead of seeking votes on their "development," they are abusing the Congress leaders and distorting their (Congress) leaders' speeches, which according to him, is not required.

Stepping up the attack on the saffron party, he asked "What is PM Modi doing if Congress is getting tempo loads of money from "Adani and Ambani?"