Preamble in NCERT books: Ramesh submits privilege notice against Pradhan

"Thereafter, your goodself, had inter alia observed, '...If he is wrong, it is a breach of privilege. .. (Interruptions)... If what the hon. Minister says is wrong, then, it is a breach of privilege'. The relevant extracts from Rajya Sabha Debates dated 7 August 2024 as well as from the textbooks referred to above are enclosed for reference," he said in his letter.

Omission of the Preamble to the Constitution in the textbooks of school children is a "grave affront" to the very concept of generating awareness among youth of this country about the spirit of the Constitution of India, Ramesh said.

"It was this point which the hon'ble Leader of the Opposition had contended while raising the matter during Zero Hour on 7 August, 2024. The contentions made by Dharmendra Pradhan contesting the assertions made by me in the House in this regard as already stated are misleading," Ramesh said.

It is well established that "misleading and misrepresentation of facts" on the floor of the House constitutes breach of privilege and contempt of the House, he said.

"I, therefore, request you to initiate privilege proceedings against Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard," Ramesh said.

Education Minister Pradhan on Wednesday has said the Preamble to the Constitution is in the NCERT textbooks of Class 6 as he refuted charges made in this regard by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.