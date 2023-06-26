Presidency University students launch movement against code of conduct draft

Presidency University students affiliated to the SFI launched a week-long protest on Monday, June 26, against a draft code of conduct, which proposes that processions in the campus can be taken out in the campus only with the prior consent of the institute's authorities.



SFI, the CPI-M's students' wing which controls the Students' Council of the University, termed some of the recommendations in the draft as an "authoritarian step" and asked all "students who believe in democratic and liberal values" to assemble at the portico of the institute's campus at College Street this week.



"Presidency is a citadel of free thinking and liberal views. It has always supported progressive school of of thoughts. We will not tolerate any blueprint to murder democracy in the university campus, or any code of conduct for surveillance in the name of discipline," SFI Presidency unit spokesperson Anandarupta Dhar told PTI.