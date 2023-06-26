'Progressive' Indian Muslims bat for a 'religion-neutral', 'gender-just' UCC

The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) has supported the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), terming it as consistent with the provisions of the Constitution, while demanding it should be ‘religion-neutral and gender-just”, at Mumbai on Monday, June 26.

In a statement, the IMSD urged the "Indian secular political parties to fall in the trap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Muslim religious bodies like AIMPLB, JUeH, JeIH which oppose the UCC as being contrary to Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution."

The IMSD convenor Javed Anand and co-convenors A. J. Jawad, Arshad Alam, Feroze Mithiborwala, Irfan Engineer and Nasreen Contractor, also slammed the Muslim clergy for "continuing to cling to medieval, patriarchal notions of gender relations in the name of Islam, and contrary to their false claims, the Muslim Personal Law is not God-given but man-made."