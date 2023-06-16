Muslim leaders argue UCC impractical in India

In response to the 22nd Law Commission of India requesting fresh inputs from the public on the subject of an Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on 14 June, leaders of various Islamic organisations, including prominent Muslim clerics, have said that such a code is impractical in India.

They noted that the nation has a number of religious minorities, each with its own way of life, all of which would be affected in an unconstitutional way if any UCC were instituted.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman of Islamic Centre of India and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was one of those who pointed out that the UCC issue is raised repeatedly by politicians just before the elections.