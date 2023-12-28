Rahul Gandhi renews caste survey promise, Kharge talks NYAY scheme if I.N.D.I.A. win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said yesterday, 28 December, that the OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have enough representation in many sectors in the country, and reiterated that a caste census will be conducted when the Opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc comes to power.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge promised implementation of a new 'NYAY' scheme for the poor.

The two leaders were speaking at the Congress's 139th Foundation Day rally—titled 'Hain Taiyaar Hum (We Are Ready)'—in Nagpur, the city which also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Grand Old Party also sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at this time.

Nagpur has two ideologies, Kharge told attendees: one from Dr B.R. Ambedkar, which is progressive, and the other of the RSS, which is "destroying the nation". Notably, the city is home to Deekshabhoomi, commemorating the spot where Ambedkar abandoned Hinduism in disgust with its casteism and converted to Buddhism along with his followers.

Speaking of the Congress' plans in the new year ahead, which is also a general election year, Rahul Gandhi said, "The foundation of the battle for political power is ideology, and the Congress's objective is to hand over power to the common man."

Orders come from the top in the BJP, while in the Congress, even an ordinary worker can question the leadership, Gandhi added. "The country's reins should be in the hands of the common man," he reiterated.