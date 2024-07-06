Rahul to address party workers and meet Rajkot fire victims' kin in Gujarat

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the GPCC office here around 12.30 pm. During his visit, he will meet and address party workers. He will also meet the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the Rajkot game zone fire and other such tragedies. He will also interact with the family members of those party workers who were arrested by the police after the clash," he said.

The clash broke out between members of both Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of the city on July 2 after BJP's youth wing members came there to protest against Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

According to police, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, in which five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.

A day after the clash, Ellisbridge police registered two FIRs and arrested five Congress workers.

While one FIR was registered against nearly 450 workers belonging to both Congress and BJP, another was registered against Congress workers on a complaint lodged by the youth wing of the BJP's Ahmedabad unit.