Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics

Actresses Raima and Riya Sen - the two daughters of Bengal who have always been in the limelight due to their grandmother Suchitra Sen and mother Moon Moon Sen, and later for their own acting skills, have expressed their interest in joining politics - in the future.



While Raima clearly mentioned a timeline for her to jump into the political arena, her younger sister, Riya has not given a clear answer. However, after Riya was seen joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi, speculations were rife that she might soon join the Congress.



Speaking to IANS, the Sen sisters, though they avoided revealing their political affiliations, conveyed their desire to be future politicians.



Raima said: "As of now, I am not joining politics and concentrating on my acting career, but yes, within the next 5 years, I have a wish to try my luck in politics too."



Their mother, Moonmoon Sen, won West Bengal's Bankura Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but lost from Asansol in 2019 to Babul Supriyo, who incidentally later switched sides and joined the Trinamool Congress to become a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.