Rajasthan assembly passes resolution urging Centre to restore peace in Manipur

The other two resolutions requested the central government to grant national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and to bring a scheme to waive farmers' loans taken from nationalised and commercial banks.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal moved the proposal related to the Manipur violence.



"The law-and-order situation in Manipur has been worrying for the last few months and the situation is continuously deteriorating. The violence does not seem to be stopping even after the orders and instructions given by the central government and the Manipur state government," the resolution said.



"The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly urges the central government to take all necessary steps without delay so that peace can be established there in the interest of the country. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly appeals to the people of Manipur to maintain mutual harmony and move forward towards establishing peace," it said.