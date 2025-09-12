Remembering Sitaram Yechury: Gentleman communist, humanist at heart

On 12 September 2024, India lost Sitaram Yechury, one of the most urbane and articulate faces of the Left movement. For half-a-century, he remained a constant presence in student politics, Parliament, coalition negotiations, and on the public stage as a defender of democracy and secularism. One year later, his absence is still palpable — not just in the ranks of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but across the political spectrum.

At a time when public debate is often reduced to hostility and abuse, Yechury’s style — measured, witty, deeply informed, and always respectful — feels even more missed. He was often described as the “gentleman communist,” a leader who combined ideological conviction with humanist warmth.

A scholar before a politician

Born on 12 August 1952 in Chennai to a Telugu-speaking family, Yechury grew up in Hyderabad before moving to Delhi. His academic journey began at St Stephen’s College, where he excelled in economics, and later at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which was just emerging as a hub of radical student politics.

He quickly earned a reputation as a brilliant student. His handwritten notes on economic theory were so lucid that they circulated in cyclostyled and xeroxed form for years at JNU’s Ganga Dhaba and nearby bookshops. Generations of students, from MA aspirants to UPSC hopefuls, swore by 'Yechury’s notes'.

Had life taken a different turn, he might well have been a celebrated academic or formidable lawyer. But history intervened.

Baptism by Emergency fire

The Emergency of 1975 proved decisive. As president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Yechury was thrust into the frontlines of resistance. He led protests against authoritarianism, most famously when students forced Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to step down as JNU chancellor. Arrested and jailed, the young Yechury emerged from prison with his ideological moorings strengthened and his commitment to political struggle unshakeable.