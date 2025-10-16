Russia remains India’s key energy partner amid US pressure: Russian envoy
Denis Alipov characterises India-Russia strategic partnership as 'stabilising force' in global affairs
Russian crude oil remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia's energy ties with India align well with New Delhi's national interests, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov stated on Thursday.
Alipov’s comments came shortly after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would cease purchasing Russian crude oil.
“Russian energy remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia has consistently honoured its commitments while showing flexibility in developing alternative logistics and payment systems in the face of attempts to disrupt this cooperation,” Alipov said.
Addressing an event, Alipov noted that Russian crude accounts for roughly one-third of India’s total hydrocarbon imports. He further described Russia as India’s “most reliable energy partner,” highlighting prospects to deepen bilateral relations in defence, trade, connectivity, and technology.
Alipov characterised the India-Russia strategic partnership as a 'stabilising force' in global affairs and a significant driver of economic growth. “This kind of relationship is in increasing demand worldwide as we collectively navigate an era of unprecedented geopolitical turbulence,” he added.
Responding to questions on Trump’s remarks about India’s Russian crude purchases, Alipov said, “This is a question for the Indian government (to answer). The Indian government is dealing with the matter having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place. Our cooperation in the energy sector is very much in tune with those interests.”
India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also responded to the US president’s comments, affirming that New Delhi is "broad-basing and diversifying" its energy sourcing to adapt to market conditions. Jaiswal emphasised that protecting Indian consumers in a volatile energy environment remains a top priority and said India is expanding its energy ties with the US alongside other partners.
“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal stated. “This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”
India’s ongoing imports of petroleum products from Russia, despite Western sanctions, have strained ties with Washington. Trump told reporters in Washington that "Prime Minister Modi assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia” and acknowledged that India “can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon.”
This stance illustrates India’s balancing act between geopolitical pressures and national energy security, as it navigates complex international relations and market realities.
