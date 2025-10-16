Russia remains India’s key energy partner amid US pressure: Russian envoy

Russian crude oil remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia's energy ties with India align well with New Delhi's national interests, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov stated on Thursday.

Alipov’s comments came shortly after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would cease purchasing Russian crude oil.

“Russian energy remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia has consistently honoured its commitments while showing flexibility in developing alternative logistics and payment systems in the face of attempts to disrupt this cooperation,” Alipov said.

Addressing an event, Alipov noted that Russian crude accounts for roughly one-third of India’s total hydrocarbon imports. He further described Russia as India’s “most reliable energy partner,” highlighting prospects to deepen bilateral relations in defence, trade, connectivity, and technology.

Alipov characterised the India-Russia strategic partnership as a 'stabilising force' in global affairs and a significant driver of economic growth. “This kind of relationship is in increasing demand worldwide as we collectively navigate an era of unprecedented geopolitical turbulence,” he added.

Responding to questions on Trump’s remarks about India’s Russian crude purchases, Alipov said, “This is a question for the Indian government (to answer). The Indian government is dealing with the matter having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place. Our cooperation in the energy sector is very much in tune with those interests.”