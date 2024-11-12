SC extends interim bail of Malayalam actor Siddique in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on 12 November, Tuesday, extended for a week the interim anticipatory bail granted to Malayalam actor Siddique, who faces charges of raping an actress.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma decided to extend the interim relief after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared on Siddique’s behalf, requested to post the matter for hearing next week, citing his own ill health.

In the course of the hearing, the Kerala Police apprised the apex court that though Siddique was appearing before the investigating officials, he did not cooperate with the ongoing probe and tendered evasive responses.

On the other hand, Mukul Rohatgi said that the Kerala Police asked the Malayalam actor to provide his mobile and laptop from 2016. At this, Justice Sharma remarked, “As per my personal experience, I bought an iPhone and gave the old one to the shop.”

Without entering into the contentions raised, the apex court decided to adjourn the matter on Mukul Rohatgi’s request and in the meantime, extended the interim relief for a week. Earlier, the Supreme Court had extended the interim anticipatory bail for two weeks after Siddique’s counsel sought time to file rejoinder arguments to the status report filed by the Kerala Police.

The Kerala Police has repeatedly said that Siddique was misusing his liberty to destroy evidence and failed to cooperate with the ongoing probe.

In an order passed on September 30, the Supreme Court issued notice on Siddique's plea for anticipatory bail and granted him interim pre-arrest bail. 'It is directed that in the event of arrest of the petitioner, he shall be released on bail, subject to the conditions that may be imposed by the trial court and subject to his joining the investigation and remaining present before the Investigating Officer as and when called upon to do so,' the SC had ordered.