SC orders Manipur Bar Association: no lawyer to be barred based on affiliation

The Supreme Court on Monday, 25 September ordered the Manipur Bar Association to ensure that no lawyer is prevented from appearing before the high court based on community or religious affiliations. The bench underscored that any violation of the order would amount to contempt of the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the president of the bar association to submit a report, which included HC orders showing that lawyers from various communities could appear in court.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions in connection with the ethnic clashes in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May this year. Manipur High Court is in Imphal, which is where almost all from the Meitei community lives ever since the clashes worsened. The Kuki community lives in the surrounding hill regions.