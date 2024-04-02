SC refuses to accept apology from Patanjali founders, asks them to appear on 10 April

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 2 April refused to accept the apology from Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder Ramdev and Managing Director Balakrishna for failing to obey its directives and asked them to be present in court for the next hearing as well on 10 April.

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing a case where it had previously issued a contempt notice to both Balkrishna and Ramdev for continuing to publish misleading advertisements about their ayurvedic products claiming medical cures. The bench had on 19 March ordered both Balkrishna and Ramdev to appear before it on the next hearing. After the earlier hearing, they had submitted an unconditional apology for publishing these medical advertisements.

The top court observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali are in the "teeth of law" of the land. "Be ready for action," the Supreme Court told Ramdev.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association in 2022 to clamp down on the smear campaign against vaccination drives and evidence-based medicines by Ramdev. The petition also alleged that Patanjali’s advertisements made false claims about curing certain diseases, such as asthma.

The IMA petition states that though the Ministry of AYUSH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for monitoring misleading advertisements of AYUSH drugs, Patanjali has continued its 'disregard for the law, violating the mandate with impunity'.

"We are not happy with your apology. You should have made sure that the solemn undertaking should have been in letter and spirit. We can also say that we are sorry for not accepting it. Your apology is not persuading this court. It is more of a lip service," said Justice Kohli.