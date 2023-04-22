Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah bonhomie on display at private function

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah have passed on a message of unity to party workers.



In a rare gesture at a private function, both leaders showed affection to each other and posed for photographs on Saturday.



The leaders posed for photos by putting their arms around each other. The general perception is that they are not on good terms.



Hitting out at Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Saturday, "Shivakumar does not know how they have finished off Siddaramaiah. In the previous election, they finished him politically in the Chamundeshwari constituency and this time it will happen in the Varuna constituency. The people are aware of it."