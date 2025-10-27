SIR in 12 states but not in Assam, says ECI; Yogendra Yadav poses 14 questions

The ECI (Election Commission of India) on Monday, 27 October, corrected two glaring mistakes it had made while announcing the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in Bihar on 24 June, 2025. While the Commission had announced the exercise from the very next day in Bihar, it had provided no time for printing of the enumeration forms and training of BLOs, raising eyebrows.

Today, on 27 October, the Election Commission seemed more cautious, announcing that both printing and training would commence from 28 October. The house-to-house enumeration will start on 4 November and will continue for a month till 4 December. In Bihar, the ECI had sown confusion by ordering printing, training and enumeration together between 25 June and 25 July. The Commission does seem to have learnt its lessons.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that the draft rolls will be published on 8 December 2025 and objections received from 9 December till 8 January 2026.

Hearings for those served notices will continue till 31 January 2026, and the final electoral rolls will be published on 7 February.

The 12 states and UTs where the SIR will begin from 28 October are Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Goa besides in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry.

Intriguingly, the ECI stated that revision of electoral rolls in Assam will be announced separately. No SIR was announced for the State in this phase despite Assembly elections are due in Assam too in 2026.