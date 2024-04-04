Six months in jail hardened resolve to fight injustice, dictatorship: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the six months he spent in Tihar Jail boosted his morale and strengthened his resolve to raise his voice against "injustice and dictatorship".

Singh, who walked out of jail on Wednesday, told PTI that his jailed party colleagues — Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendra Jain — will also be released soon.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since 13 October 2023. He was arrested on 4 October last year in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case, and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have also been arrested in the same case, while Jain is in jail in connection with a separate money laundering case. "We have always raised our voice against atrocities, injustice and dictatorship. Be it farmers' issues, price rise, Manipur violence or issues related to Delhi, we have always spoken about them and will continue doing so even after six months.

"I have got more strength and confidence from this battle and my morale is sky high. I got an opportunity to read in prison," he told PTI at the AAP office in Delhi.

Singh reiterated his party's stand about Kejriwal not resigning as chief minister. Earlier this month, Delhi lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena had said the "government won't be run from jail" in the aftermath of Kejriwal's arrest.