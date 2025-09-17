So is the ECI saying half the electorate do need to ‘show documents’ to vote?

Election Commission officials stated on 17 September, Wednesday, that more than half of voters in most states will not need to supply additional documents during the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. This is because these individuals are already listed in the rolls from their state’s previous SIR, which, for most states, took place between 2002 and 2004 — a period now set as the cutoff for document-free inclusion in the next revision.

The Election Commission is now preparing to launch a pan-India SIR and, as per guidelines issued to chief electoral officers, the rolls published after the last SIR should be made ready for reference. Some states, such as Delhi and Uttarakhand, have made their previous SIR voter lists publicly available online. For example, Delhi’s 2008 electoral roll is accessible on the CEO’s website, while Uttarakhand’s 2006 roll is also published for public viewing.

Officials clarified that the cutoff date for each state’s SIR will mirror Bihar’s approach, where the 2003 voter list serves as the benchmark. In Bihar, instructions specify that “the 4.96 crore voters — 60 per cent of the total electors — who were listed in the 2003 special intensive revision need not submit any supporting document to establish their date or place of birth, except the relevant portion of the electoral roll brought out after the revision”, as per Election Commission guidelines.