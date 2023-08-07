Sonia Gandhi meets Manipur party leaders to take stock of situation

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday met the party leaders of Manipur, including former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and others to discuss the situation in the north eastern state.

Besides the Manipur Congress delegation, the meeting in the chamber of Sonia Gandhi in Parliament was also attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Besides Ibobi Singh, who is also the CLP leader in the assembly, Congress state unit chief and party MLA K Meghachandra Singh, Deputy CLP leader K Ranjit Singh and party MLA and state unit treasurer Th Lokeshwar Singh met with Sonia Gandhi.