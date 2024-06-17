Spice brands to halt sales after failed tests, Rajasthan govt begins recalling batches

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked some spice brands to stop the sale of certain batches of their products after receiving adverse lab reports. The food safety authority initiated a pan-India sampling and exhaustive testing drive of various spice brands on 22 April.

“Over 4,000 samples of spices were picked up as part of the pan-India testing drive. We have received lab reports for about 2,000 samples. About 100 of them failed on certain parameters such as pesticides. These food business operators have been asked to stop the sale of the batches of their products that failed the tests,” said officials.

Indian spice brands were scrutinised by FSSAI as well as some international regulators. In April, Hong Kong suspended sales of three spice blends produced by MDH and one by Everest, saying they contained high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide made with ethylene oxide (ETO).