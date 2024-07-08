Spreading half-truths is a crime: Shankaracharya defends Rahul Gandhi

During the discussion on the motion of thanks for the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 2 July, stated, "Courage is not exclusive to any single religion. All our religions speak of courage... Shivji says 'daro mat, darao mat', displays the abhay mudra (right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards, to signify freedom from fear and mercy), and advocates ahimsa."

Gandhi continued, “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But there are people who call themselves Hindu who only talk about violence, hatred, untruth.”

These comments by the Congress leader sparked protests from the NDA's treasury benches.

Rahul Gandhi responded by asserting that the BJP is not the sole representative of Hindus. He emphasised that neither the BJP, nor the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), nor Prime Minister Modi represent the entirety of Hindu society.

Rahul Gandhi clarified that his remarks were specifically directed at the BJP.

Later, a version of Gandhi's speech with specific sections carefully expunged was shared by members and supporters of the ruling party, even as parts of his speech were expunged from the Lok Sabha records — leading to him writing to the Speaker, Om Birla, in protest.

Of course, this wasn't a new thing that the Leader of the Opposition had experienced.