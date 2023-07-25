Statement from Constitutional Conduct Group on amendments to DCRG Rules 1958

The Constitutional Conduct Group, a collective of former civil servants, has noted with concern the recent amendments by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensioners, Govt. of India, to the All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules 1958 (hereinafter referred to as the Rules). Through a notification dated 6.7.2023, these amendments have, inter alia, sought to impose a complete ban on the right of retired civil servants to comment on public matters, by threatening them with the withdrawal of their pensions. This would be violative of Article 51A of the Constitution which enjoins upon all citizens to “cherish and follow the noble ideals that inspired the national struggle for freedom.” The right to criticise the government in power is part of these ideals and cannot be termed as “misconduct” .

The original Rules of 1958 (as amended from time to time) did contain a provision in Rule 3 that “future good conduct shall be an implied condition of every grant of pension and its continuation” and that the pension could be withheld or withdrawn, in part or in full, if the pensioner is convicted of a serious crime or is held to be guilty of grave misconduct. However, such action could only be taken by the union government on a reference from the state government (the cadre to which the officer belonged). But now, Rule 3 has been amended to provide that such punitive action can be taken by the union government “either on a reference from the state government concerned or otherwise.” This, we feel, violates the principles of federalism and confers draconian powers of oversight and overrule on the union government which is not in conformity with the duality of control envisaged in the All India Services structure. It will further expose officers in opposition ruled states to intimidation by the party in power at the centre.

We note with apprehension that nowhere in the Rules has the term “good conduct” or “grave misconduct” been defined, other than in sub-rule 8 of Rule 3 which merely “includes” disclosure of any information covered by the Official Secrets Act as a grave misconduct. Other than this, however, the Rules are completely silent on this issue, and everything is left to the decision or interpretation of the central government. Considering the severe penalties prescribed for misconduct, it is legally incumbent on the union government to have provided an exhaustive definition of the term. By leaving this deliberately vague, ambiguous and amorphous, the union government has armed itself with unlimited powers to harass and persecute any pensioner whose action is not to its liking, whether it be an article, an interview, participation in a protest march or seminar, or any form of criticism. In effect, this will totally muzzle and silence anyone who draws a pension from the state, which appears to be the intention behind these amendments.