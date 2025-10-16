CJI shoe attack: Attorney general okays contempt action against Rakesh Kishore

India’s attorney general R. Venkataramani has approved criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who audaciously sought to fling a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai within the revered chambers of the Supreme Court, a shocking affront to the sanctity of India’s highest court and highest juridical office.

In his letter granting consent to senior advocate Vikas Singh to initiate a criminal contempt petition against Kishore, the attorney general observed that any act of throwing or attempting to hurl an object at judges or shouting at them in open court to malign the conduct of proceedings constitutes a scandalous affront to the dignity and majesty of Justice itself.

"No person can have any reason whatsoever to scandalise the Court. Throwing or attempting to throw any object aimed at the hon'ble judges, or shouting at judges to find fault with the conduct of proceedings will be scandalous. The reason said to have been given by Mr Rakesh Kishore, can never be in justification of such scandalous conduct,” reads Venkataramani’s letter of consent, received and shared by LiveLaw.in.

“Such acts constitute a grave affront to the dignity of the Court and to the rule of law itself. From the materials placed on record, I find Mr Rakesh Kishore has not shown any repentance as regards the conduct in question, as is evident from his subsequent utterances,” the attorney general added