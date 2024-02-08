Telangana: A shot in the arm for indigenous vaccines

Hyderabad seems to have emerged as the vaccine capital of the world.

Genome Valley, the city’s life sciences hub spread over 2,000 acres, houses over 200 pharma and biotech companies, which account for 35 to 40 per cent of global vaccine production.

Presently pegged at 9 billion doses, Hyderabad’s global vaccine supply is expected to touch 14 billion doses by 2025. This is largely due to the expansion plans of four leading biotech companies located in Genome Valley—Bharat Biotech, Biological E. Limited, Sanofi and Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

IIL recently launched Havisure, India’s first indigenously developed hepatitis A vaccine, which has been eight years in the making.

Though less dreaded than chronic liver diseases like hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A poses significant public health challenges as it is transmittable through close contact with the infected. Hepatitis A vaccines are currently imported.

Initially, IIL will produce 1 million doses per year. Also recommended for those suffering from chronic liver diseases, Havisure is a two-dose vaccine, to be administered six months apart.

It is worth noting that Genome Valley also gave India its first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in 2021. While the company was suspected of receiving undue favour in the name of Atmanirbhar Bharat, what drew flak from experts was the hurried approach where nationalist triumphalism trumped rigorous scientific protocol.