'Thank you PM Modi, for acting as our publicity officer’

For all that the BJP ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the collapse of the INDIA alliance over seat sharing or a dispute over who the face of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be, the two-day Mumbai meet of the opposition bloc ended with a lot of camaraderie, stepping back by the seniors, and recognition of the potential of younger leaders.

Two things were clear — INDIA leaders are not taking anything for granted, including the possibility of early polls, and have smoothly set up several coordination committees that will look into all aspects of the alliance's future, including state-specific seat sharing among the various parties that will maximise all their chances of defeating the BJP.

As Rahul Gandhi said at their joint press conference, the leaders on the stage represented 60 per cent of the people of India, and with them sticking together, it would be impossible for the BJP to win the next elections.