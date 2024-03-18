The Gujarat model, of heartbreak homes and drug lords

He shifted to Gujarat, he said, captivated by the prime minister’s grand vision and the promise of GIFT city.

The young man, a vice president with J.P. Morgan, liked what he saw, decided to buy an apartment and paid the advance. A vegetarian and a Baniya by caste, who had lived in Mumbai for years, he did not anticipate any trouble, being neither Muslim nor Dalit.

Heartbreak homes

This is the story of Anirudh Kejriwal, who posted on X: ‘I have been barred from moving in, not because of anything I’ve done, but because I wasn’t born a Gujarati.

'Worse yet, I’m warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow.’

The apartment owner told media that Kejriwal would get his advance back.

Kejriwal posted that the delay in getting an NOC from the society was his first inkling that all was not well: ‘My concerns were confirmed when the society’s chairman and management openly stated their refusal to allow people from ‘other’ castes to move in... the situation escalated quickly with nearly 30 people gathering, threatening me with dire consequences if I proceeded. They demanded proofs of ancestry and caste, to which, under pressure, I complied...’

After going public on 25 February, Kejriwal has maintained radio silence on social media.