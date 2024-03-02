'Gujarat model not about vikas but majoritarianism, politicisation, surveillance'

At a packed lecture theatre at the London School of Economics, French political scientist and Indologist Christophe Jaffrelot was asked if he had omitted anything that he would have liked to include in his book Gujarat Under Modi: Laboratory of Today’s India, which he was releasing.

He answered that he would have liked to do a chapter on the surveillance state India has become under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but refrained from it as he didn’t possess the necessary data to meet the rigours of an academic work. He, however, placed on record: "The kind of surveillance we see today (in India) was invented by Amit Shah in Gujarat 20 years ago."

Jaffrelot’s publication is a culmination of 20 years of research. He had planned to launch the book in 2013, he recalled, but jokingly added that he was persuaded by "publishers who are also legal advisers" not to do so. According to him, they thought it was "high risk", and he was told that "some passages may be deemed to be hurtful toward the people of Gujarat", given his view of Modi. He was asked to cut so many passages that he preferred not to publish it at all.

Jaffrelot revisited the manuscript because, in his view, "very soon history will be re-written to such an extent that nobody will have any idea of what happened in Gujarat 20 years ago".

The book is based on wide-ranging interviews but, he said, he has not cited the identities of his interviewees in order to protect them, "especially the policemen".