Two Gujaratis vs one Marwari: BJP’s polarising campaign in Rajasthan

Chanting ‘jai shri Ram’ at election rallies, reminding people of the Ram temple and return of ‘Ram rajya’ courtesy Narendra Modi, offering voters a free trip to Ayodhya, and recalling the murder of an Udaipur tailor last year marked the core of the BJP’s campaign in Rajasthan, where polling to elect a new assembly is scheduled for Saturday 25 November.

The two BJP chief ministers of Rajasthan, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje, were Atal Behari Vajpayee-mould moderates and liberals. Both knew that communalism was not part of the DNA of Rajasthan, and both knew how to bring communities and castes together. Two more rabid and radical leaders, Gulab Chand Kataria and Lalit Kumar Chaturvedi, opposed Shekhawat and Raje bitterly within the party, but could never rise to become chief ministers.

Did BJP leaders then make a mistake by communalising their campaign in Rajasthan this time? There was no mistaking the party’s pitch, as Prime Minister Modi himself launched his campaign by raking up the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur last year. While the accused were arrested within hours by the police, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Union government, and a charge sheet is yet to be filed.