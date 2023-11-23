Rajasthan polls: Can 'godmen' do the trick for the BJP?

Call them godmen, call them saints, but the BJP is banking on them to bring home the votes in Rajasthan, where campaigning for the 25 November assembly elections ended on Thursday.

Among the BJP's candidates for the 200-seat state assembly are Swami Bal Mukund in Hawa Mahal, a seat in Jaipur, Pratap Puri in Pokhran, and the sitting MP from Alwar Mahant Balaknath in Tijara, an assembly segment under Alwar Lok Sabha constituency.

Political observers believe these candidates have deliberately been fielded from Muslim-dominated constituencies, so that the candidates can polarise the votes and unite Hindu voters in the BJP's favour.

While the thinking may be open to question, the choice of candidates was obviously also dictated by the BJP's single-minded focus on Hindutva for almost the entire duration of the election campaign in Rajasthan. Even on the last day of campaigning, the BJP’s star campaigners were using the Hindutva card, not least among them Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging people to vote in the name of God and shunt the Congress out of power.