Things the Opposition said to Amit Shah’s ‘Black Bill’

Saying that the Bill "strikes at the very roots of democracy" — a sentiment shared by the West Bengal CM as well — Stalin said, "I call upon all the democratic forces to unite against this attempt to turn India into a dictatorship."

Noting that this was a time when the very mandate of the present central government is in doubt amid 'Vote chori' allegations from various parts of the country, Stalin continued, "Having stolen the mandate of the people through fraud, the BJP is now desperate to distract public attention from this exposé. To do that, they have brought in the #130thConstitutionalAmendmentBill."

"The plan of this Bill is clear. It allows the BJP to foist false cases against political opponents in power across states and remove them by misusing provisions that treat even a 30-day arrest as a ground for removal of an elected leader, without any conviction or trial," the CM said, but at least on one point, he seemed to differ with his political allies. He felt the Bill could not actually get away with this intent, because the courts are bound to strike it down.

Stalin also took an apparent dig at BJP-allied regional parties, as he wrote: "This is a sinister attempt to intimidate regional parties in the NDA, whose leaders are CMs or ministers in various states — 'stick with us or else…'" He named no names, choosing circumspection, but to many, the faces of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) did immediately suggest themselves.