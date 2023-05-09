Threat to kill Kharge: FIR against BJP leader in Bihar

The Indian National Congress in Bihar has lodged an FIR against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manikanta Rathod at the Patliputra police station for a purported audio clip, wherein Rathore could be heard threatening Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with dire consequences.

"We are frightened by such an audio clip in which BJP leader Manikant Rathore threatened Mallikarjun Kharge. We could face untoward incidents as the BJP leaders can try to eliminate us by giving contract to others," said Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Singh.

"The BJP leadership can't digest how Kharge, the son of a Dalit labourer, became the national president of [the] Congress. The BJP is anguished as the dharti putra [son of the soil] of Karnataka is getting the support of common people. The BJP is scared of losing the elections in Karnataka. We have requested the police to investigate the threatening audio clip and take action against the BJP leader," Singh added.