Top leaders expected at INDIA bloc rally on Sunday in show of strength

Top INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will participate in the rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday, 31 March, in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls.

The "Loktantra Bachao" rally -- or 'save democracy' rally -- will also be attended by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah said. An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to be in attendance.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who visited the Ramlila Maidan to inspect the preparations, claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the rally.

The Congress said the rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) will send a "strong message" to the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were among other senior leaders who would address the rally.

"It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao rally. About 27-28 parties are expected to join the rally. All constituents of the INDIA 'janbandhan' will be taking part in the rally," Ramesh said.