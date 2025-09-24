Two crocodiles escape zoo enclosure as Kolkata faces record-breaking rainfall

Yesterday, on 23 September, two crocodiles at the Alipore Zoological Museum in Kolkata were reported to have strayed from their enclosure after a record-breaking rainfall inundated the city. The incident was reported amid severe weather conditions that threw the region into chaos, causing widespread flooding and significant disruption to daily life.

Zoo employees, who were conducting routine checks on the enclosures in the aftermath of the torrential downpour, noticed that two crocodiles had somehow managed to leave their designated space.

The heavy rain, which resulted in some of the zoo’s enclosures being flooded, may have contributed to the reptiles wandering out of their secure areas.

"The heavy rainfall led to flooding across various parts of the zoo, and during our regular inspections, we noticed the two crocodiles had strayed from their enclosure," an official explained.

"The rest of the crocodiles were safely secured within their area, but capturing the two escapees proved to be quite challenging," the official added.

The zoo staff acted swiftly, using nets and other tools to manage the situation. After an intense hour of effort, they succeeded in returning the animals to their enclosure. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries to staff or the animals during the ordeal.