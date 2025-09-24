Two crocodiles escape zoo enclosure as Kolkata faces record-breaking rainfall
The heavy rain, which resulted in some of the zoo’s enclosures being flooded, may have helped the reptiles wander out of their secure areas
Yesterday, on 23 September, two crocodiles at the Alipore Zoological Museum in Kolkata were reported to have strayed from their enclosure after a record-breaking rainfall inundated the city. The incident was reported amid severe weather conditions that threw the region into chaos, causing widespread flooding and significant disruption to daily life.
Zoo employees, who were conducting routine checks on the enclosures in the aftermath of the torrential downpour, noticed that two crocodiles had somehow managed to leave their designated space.
The heavy rain, which resulted in some of the zoo’s enclosures being flooded, may have contributed to the reptiles wandering out of their secure areas.
"The heavy rainfall led to flooding across various parts of the zoo, and during our regular inspections, we noticed the two crocodiles had strayed from their enclosure," an official explained.
"The rest of the crocodiles were safely secured within their area, but capturing the two escapees proved to be quite challenging," the official added.
The zoo staff acted swiftly, using nets and other tools to manage the situation. After an intense hour of effort, they succeeded in returning the animals to their enclosure. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries to staff or the animals during the ordeal.
Officials assured the public that the crocodiles posed no risk to people or animals outside the zoo grounds. The zoo’s outlet, which connects it to the Tolly Nallah (a nearby drainage canal), is fitted with a secure net that prevents the crocodiles from leaving the zoo area entirely.
As part of their efforts to minimise the impact of the floodwaters, the zoo authorities also had to activate multiple pumps to drain the water from the enclosures of various other animals, including hippos, tigers and giraffes. These measures were necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of the zoo’s inhabitants, who were also affected by the sudden rise in water levels.
Meanwhile, the heavy rains that caused the incident were part of the worst rainfall Kolkata has seen in nearly 40 years.
The downpour led to the deaths of at least 10 people, with nine of those fatalities attributed to electrocution.
The relentless rain paralysed transportation systems across the city and its surrounding areas, leading to the closure of schools and institutions. In response, the West Bengal government decided to advance the Puja holidays to help the citizens cope with the situation.
