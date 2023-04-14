Two suspected cow vigilantes arrested over Rajasthan youths' murders

Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on the morning of February 16.



During the initial interrogation, both the accused revealed that Junaid and Nasir were abducted on suspicion of cow smuggling. They were badly thrashed and when they failed to fetch any information regarding the smuggling from them, they took them to a local police station in Haryana but the policemen refused to take action seeing the condition they were in, the IG said.



"When Haryana police refused to take action against the duo seeing their condition, the accused took Nasir and Junaid and murdered them. The bodies were put in a vehicle and it was burnt," he said.