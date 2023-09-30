Ujjain horror: Congress questions silence of PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, NCW, NCPCR & others

The Indian National Congress slammed the BJP-led state government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 29 September, over the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain, alleging that the state tops the chart in the country for crimes against women and girls.

The Congress also questioned the silence of prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and the commissions for women and child rights on the incident.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the law-and-order situation in Madhya Pradesh has considerably deteriorated under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and that being a woman, especially from the Dalit or tribal community, is tantamount to a sin there.

"In Madhya Pradesh, being a Dalit, tribal and woman has become a sin. Madhya Pradesh is number one in rapes of minors — 58,000 rape cases and 68,000 kidnapping cases have been reported in 18 years of (Chouhan's) rule. But the country's prime minister, home minister and all the BJP leaders are just sitting silent," Shrinate said at a press briefing.

"Why is the chief minister silent on the brutal incident against the 12-year-old girl in Ujjain? Because the girl is a resident of Satna and comes from a Dalit family. She was falsely being described as a mentally disturbed beggar from Uttar Pradesh. When she did not return home from school, her family went to the Satna police station. They were asked to leave and find their daughter themselves. 'We will not file an FIR,' they were told," the Congress leader said.