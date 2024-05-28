Umar Khalid: Delhi court denies bail (again)

A sessions court in Delhi on Tuesday, 28 May, denied bail to Umar Khalid, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader who has been incarcerated in the Delhi riots conspiracy case since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional sessions judge Justice Sameet Bajpai of the Karkardooma court dismissed the second bail plea filed by Khalid in the same court today. His first petition seeking regular bail was dismissed by the trial court in March 2022.

Khalid’s lawyers had moved a new bail appeal this second time in the sessions court after withdrawing his bail petition from the Supreme Court in February 2024, citing a “change in circumstances”. That petition had been pending in the apex court since May 2023, with the hearing adjourned on 12 occasions. Khalid had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in 2022.

Khalid was arrested on 13 September 2020 under the controversial UAPA over his alleged involvement in the riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020. He is accused of being one of the “key conspirators” in the riots.

The Delhi Police FIR against Khalid includes charges under sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

During this, his second appeal in the trial court, Khalid said he should be granted bail based on time spent in jail (over three years), lack of a prima facie case, and on parity with other accused facing far graver allegations who are out on bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.