Uniform Civil Code can't be forced on people by agenda-driven majoritarian govt: Chidambaram

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress leader P Chidambaram said it cannot be forced on people by an "agenda-driven majoritarian government" as it will "widen divisions" among people.

The former Union minister claimed the prime minister was batting for UCC to divert people's attention from issues of unemployment, price rise and hate crimes. He also alleged the BJP was using UCC to polarise the society.

"The Hon'ble PM is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise. He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time "The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions," Chidambaram said.