Unnao case: SC stay a breather but fear still shadows survivor, says lawyer

“This is not a victory. It is just a small chance for the victim and her family to breathe.”

The Unnao rape survivor’s lawyer Mehmood Pracha used these words to describe the fragile relief felt by the victim and her family after the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order granting bail to the convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, underscoring that years after the crime, fear and insecurity continue to define their lives.

Speaking to the media, the lawyer said the survivor and her family had lived under constant threat, with their safety a daily concern. “The girl and her family used to ask me every day whether they would be alive in the next five minutes,” he said, adding that even now, the relief was minimal and temporary. “At least now I can tell them that you have received a very small relief. But this should not be called a victory. This is not a victory.”

The survivor herself echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s intervention but stressing that her struggle for justice is far from over. “I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” she told PTI over the phone from Delhi.

She made it clear that her resolve remains unshaken. “I will not rest until he (Sengar) is hanged. I will keep fighting. Only then will my family and I get justice. We receive threats even today,” she said.