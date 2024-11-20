UP by-polls: SP says cops deterring voters, BJP wants identity check on burqa-clad women

Rana claimed that such complaints were coming from Nayagaon, Nagla Buzuk, Sambalheda, and other areas in the constituency. "We are raising complaints but officers are not checking it," she alleged.

Countering the opposition party's claims, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav are scared of losing in the ongoing by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Samajwadi Party has lost trust in the voters. That is why they have gathered external disruptive elements in the bypoll areas. According to several media reports, the faces of women wearing burqas are not matching with their identity cards," Shukla said.

"The BJP appeals to the EC and the administration to ensure that voting is not allowed without matching the identity cards and that the EC's instructions are strictly followed," he added.

On social media platform X, SP's media cell also highlighted alleged poll code violations at some locations, including the Kundarki seat in Moradabad. It said that the party's agents were not being allowed near the polling stations.

Moradabad DM Anuj Singh said there were reports from a party alleging "bogus voting" in Bikanpur and claims that the administration has not allowed their agents.

"We got these claims verified, I myself spoke to the polling officer in Bikanpur and found that voting is underway smoothly and no voter is facing any problem. There is adequate security presence also," Singh added.

In Kanpur, SP candidate Naseem Solanki alleged her party voters were complaining of foul play by the administration, and alleging "biased behaviour" by the administration.