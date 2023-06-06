UP kids top in climate change vulnerability index

He added that children are also bound to get a much higher exposure to environmental hazard, develop severe infection and experience complications during recovery due to less developed immunity systems.



Education specialist Ritwik Patra added that children more often pulled out of school to help support their families whenever there is drought or flood.



He also apprised about the concept of green schools which aim to inculcate environmental sensitivity and promote environmental sustainability by encouraging judicious use of resources, cutting down risk factors and preparing children for calamities. The experts said that children are agents of change and that climate was one area which will decide the way they live in future.