UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother Asraf

The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official said on Monday.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of Prayagraj Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma.

"In the investigation of the case pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf on April 15 (Saturday) in police custody. The investigation is being carried out by the SHO of Shahganj police station," a statement issued by Sharma said.